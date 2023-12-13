Orlando Science Center preps Paleontology Party

Orlando Science Center is planning a two-day Paleontology Party that features dinosaur-related activities and guest speakers this weekend, Dec. 16-17.

Among the speakers is Savannah Boan, Gatorland’s crocodilian enrichment coordinator, who will appear at the event on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m. Boan will talk about her conservation work with crocodiles in Cuba, Jamaica, South Africa and Australia, and she will compare the ecosystems of crocodilians and dinosaurs. Guests will be able to meet baby alligators and examine fossils, bones and teeth.

Jimmy Waldron, host of “Dinosaurs Will Always Be Awesome” podcast, will appear Saturday and Sunday. He will serve as guest host of Discovering Dinos StoryTime at noon Saturday and will hold presentations in DinoDigs on Sunday.

Other activities include MiniMaker DIY Dinosaur Puppets (2 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days), Dig Deeper in DinoDigs at 2 p.m. both days and experiments in the Prehistoric Lab between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. both days in the Dr. Phillips CineDome.

In addition, the “Dinos in Lights” presentation, revolving around the T. rex model in DinoDigs, is running every 30 minutes.

Paleontology Party activities are included with regular admission to Orlando Science Center. Its “Backyard Adventures” exhibit, featuring displays about nearby nature, will be in place through Jan. 9.

A one-day ticket to the science center is $24 ($18 for ages 2-11). For more information, go to OSC.org.

