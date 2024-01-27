Orlando has seen record apartment deliveries — but here’s why a shortage still may be looming

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Metro Orlando saw a record volume of apartment deliveries in 2023 and has about 20,000 apartments under construction to start 2024, according to CoStar Group — so why are many industry insiders predicting an apartment shortage here within the next few years?

Several veteran apartment brokers told Orlando Business Journal they anticipate a supply-and-demand imbalance in the region’s apartment sector as early as the end of this year — one they say will only worsen in 2025 and 2026, leading to rent hikes.

The reason, they explained, is the development pipeline, while robust with projects nearing delivery, is about to dry up.

