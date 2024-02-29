Orlando shooting has multiple victims, at least one person is dead

Orlando police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that killed at least one person.

The shooting happened in the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando on Wednesday night around 11 p.m., according to a press release from the police department.

Officers responding to the area found multiple victims in addition to the person killed.

They are working to identify all the victims and provide updates on their conditions.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and will provide new information as it becomes available.