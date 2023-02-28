Orlando Shooting: Pine Hills suspect charged in deaths of mother and Spectrum News 13 reporter

The Pine Hills shooting suspect is facing additional charges for the murder of a mother and a Spectrum News 13 reporter.

Officials said they filed a new affidavit for Keith Moses in the deaths of T’Yonna Major and Dylan Lyons on Monday night, according to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Moses will also face charges in the attempted murders of Jesse Walden and T’Yonna’s mother.

On Feb. 23, Sheriff John Mina said Moses, who was only charged with killing Natacha Augustin then, would face more charges after they sorted through witness statements and video evidence.

This is a breaking news story.