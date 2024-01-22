Orlando teacher arrested for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

A teacher at the Blankner School in Orlando was arrested late last week after police investigated what they said was an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.

Orlando police arrested Terrell Foy, 32, for lewd and lascivious conduct and offenses against students by an authority figure after receiving an “anonymous tip” about Foy’s contact with the student at Blankner, an Orlando Police Department spokesperson said in an unsigned statement. Foy was booked in the Orange County Jail and has since been released, records show.

Junella Kreil, the K-8 school’s principal, said Foy no longer teaches at the school, but his name was still listed on the school’s website as of Monday morning.

It’s not clear how long the alleged abuse had been going on, nor has OPD released additional details. Court records have not been made publicly available as of Monday.