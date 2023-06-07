Orlando teen shot in apartment complex parking lot off South Semoran

The Orlando Police Department said Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. their officers responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Merrit Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male shot in the Citrus Square Apartment’s parking lot, according to officers.

The teen was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting and potential suspects.

