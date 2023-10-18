Orlando to Transform Pulse Nightclub Property Into Memorial, Mayor Says

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Wednesday that the Pulse nightclub property where dozens were killed seven years ago during one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history will be purchased by the city and turned into a memorial. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 wounded after a gunman opened fire at the LGBTQ nightclub on June 12, 2016. “In the interest of solving challenges in a way that brings our community together in love, acceptance and partnership, which is the enduring legacy of Pulse, we have decided to purchase the land from its current owners,” Dyer said in a news release. “We believe that this is the best and most appropriate way to expedite the creation of a proper memorial for the Pulse tragedy.” The sale of the nightclub property is expected to be finalized by the end of the month, Dyer said.

