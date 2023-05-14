Has Orlando turned the corner on the statewide nursing shortage?

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Sara Gale was a bit timid at first with AdventHealth’s Nursing Advisory Panel.

The night shift nurse at AdventHealth Celebration — who is a co-chair of the monthly group with other working nurses — said the opportunity to express concerns and float ideas tied to the profession was not something she had experienced before. Group discussions have included everything from the safety of nurses in the working environment to career advancement opportunities.

“There are not many opportunities where the bedside nurse is talking to the executive leadership team, but I found it to be such a relaxed environment,” Gale said. “They’re talking to us and asking what we think — it’s not just someone sitting there taking notes. We’re having this dynamic conversation; they are asking us questions and asking if we have questions.”

