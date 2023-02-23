Orlando TV news journalist, child killed as ‘multiple people’ shot near earlier homicide scene

6
David Harris, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando TV journalist and a child were shot and killed Wednesday evening while covering a crime scene where a woman was found shot to death earlier in the day, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference that the journalist for Spectrum News 13 was among four people shot. The others were another member of the News 13 crew, and a mother and daughter who were in a nearby home.

Mina said a suspect was in custody — and he was involved with the earlier shooting of the woman.

Two of the victims were journalists working on the story about the previous shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood. According to WFTV-Channel 9, which also had journalists at the scene who were not injured, the shooter walked up to a news van and opened fire.

“The man walked by our crew who was working in their car. Our crew ducked,” WFTV’s Nick Papantonis tweeted. “The man then walked up to the other crew working in their car and opened fire.”

The Channel 9 reporters rendered aid as first responders were called. Multiple ambulances reportedly left the scene and took the victims to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Earlier in the day, deputies found a woman in her 20s shot around 11:17 a.m. in the 6100 block of Hialeah Street. She was pronounced dead on scene.

“The investigation is in the early stages and this is all the information we have for release at this time,” the agency said in an unsigned statement about the woman’s death.

———

