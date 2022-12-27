Orlando VA hospital was under hours-long lockdown after man barricaded himself in stolen semi-truck

A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a stolen semi-truck outside Orlando forced the nearby Veterans Affairs hospital into an hours-long lockdown Monday.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, allegedly hit multiple vehicles en route from Lake County to Orange County just before 6:30 p.m., Fox 35 Orlando reports.

He was subsequently followed by a sheriff’s office helicopter before ultimately stopping at the entrance to the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, according to the outlet.

The move, which led to multiple road closures, preceded the suspect barricading himself in the truck, the outlet notes.

Despite his long-held refusal to leave the truck, authorities arrested the man without incident at around midnight, according to Click Orlando.

Ricky Padilla, who was visiting his father at the hospital, told the outlet he and others inside the facility “did not have any idea what was going on,” despite being stuck inside for hours.

It is not yet known what charges the suspect will face as a result of the incident or what his motivation might have been. It’s unknown whether he had any connection to the hospital.

Neither the Orange County Sheriff’s Office nor the VA Orlando Healthcare System immediately responded to the Daily News’ request for comment.