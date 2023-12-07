Two Central Florida women have a lot to celebrate this week.

Both of them just turned 102 years old.

Photos: Orlando women celebrate turning 102 together with joyous celebration

There was a big party at Orlando Lutheran Towers on Wednesday for residents Midge and Ruth.

Midge even sang for everyone at the celebration.

Watch: Social Security clawbacks hit a million more people than agency chief told Congress

She was also appointed to the Orlando Jazz Hall not long after turning 100.

Midge said she usually leads her neighbors in weekly sing-alongs and plays piano every morning.

Watch: From the archives: Watch Martie Salt interview legendary TV producer Norman Lear in 1984

Meanwhile, Ruth is from New York and friends say she is an amazing woman.