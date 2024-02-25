New Orleans business vows to feed families following cancellation of summer EBT program

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Louisiana turning away millions in federal funds allocated to a program that feeds children during the summer, a local business has decided to take matters into its own hands.

“This is not a political issue in my opinion, children are hungry how dare you,” says Toups’ Meatery co-owner and chef Isaac Toups.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toups’ Meatery owners served free meals to anyone in need. Now, since posting to social media, the owners have received an influx of messages from families, most working full-time with children unable to work the stove.

“We are thinking right now ‘How we are going to do it?’ A cold sandwich box, maybe like a sandwich, some fruit and a bag of chips. Then re-heatable red beans and rice [people] can pop in the microwave. Breakfast bars, grits and oatmeal that they can put in the microwave themselves,” said Toups’ Meatery co-owner Amanda Toups.

The plan is to close the inside of the restaurant from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. so people can come through and receive meals.

Understanding transportation can be difficult for some, the owners call on the community to help in any way they can.

“We are going to be looking for monetary donations and physical donations, hands helping out with food. A lot of people have trouble getting that food to them. We need volunteers for delivery drivers and whatnot,” said Isaac Toups.

This is only the beginning for the owners, but it is a task they plan to see through.

“Any time someone has asked us for help, they’ve gotten help. So, if you need us just let us know,” said Amanda Toups.

“It takes a village, and this is a big village. You know these kids need help. People need help. Pulling together as a community, we have done it before, we are going to do it again and this won’t be the last time,” said Isaac Toups.

