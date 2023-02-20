New Orleans carnival parade shooting kills one and wounds four – reports

Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

A shooting on a carnival parade route in New Orleans left one man dead and four others wounded on Sunday night, according to reports.

Authorities said they had arrested a suspect in the shooting but didn’t immediately identify that person.

The shooting occurred about 9.30pm local time near St Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street in front of an eatery and “just steps” from revellers who had congregated to watch the annual parade staged by the Carnival Krewe of Bacchus, which rolls annually on the Sunday before Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, the New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL-TV reported.

Besides detaining a suspect, officers also recovered two guns at the scene, said the New Orleans police department’s chief deputy superintendent, Hans Ganthier, according to CNN.

“Whether he’s the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation,” Ganthier added.

One witness told WWL-TV that he heard at least a dozen shots ring out as attendees scrambled to flee the gunfire. Before the shooting, the witness said there were several confrontations around this same area that police intervened in.

“Everyone ran – everyone took cover,” Andrew Crawford told WWL-TV. “My whole family ducked. I kind of just hovered over my family, like the small children.”

New Orleans has seen gun violence at or near Mardi Gras festivities in prior years.

A 15-year-old girl died last year after being struck by a stray bullet several blocks from the parade route, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, a man was shot dead during a parade on St Charles on Mardi Gras in 2018, less than a mile away from the spot where Sunday’s shooting occurred.

There was another mass shooting in Tennessee earlier on Sunday. One person was killed, and 10 others wounded early on Sunday morning, in two Memphis shootings that might be connected, according to CNN.

It’s unclear whether there were multiple shooters. Authorities said the motive is not yet known, USA Today reported.

On Friday, a man shot and killed six people – including his former wife and stepfather – in Arkabutla, Mississippi. The suspected shooter, identified by authorities as Richard Dale Crum, opened fire across several locations in the rural community of less than 300 people.

The New Orleans, Memphis, and Arkabutla mass shootings are among at least 82 mass shootings recorded in the US this year, averaging more than one daily, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The non-profit defines a mass shooting as four or more persons injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Joe Biden renewed calls for meaningful gun legislation after the Mississippi shooting, saying: “enough” in a statement.

“Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough,” the president said, employing the phrase often used by gun rights advocates in the wake of mass shootings. “Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now. We need – need – commonsense gun law reforms.”