Orleans DA releases kidnapping information

Sep. 22—Orlean County District Attorney Joe Cardone released details on the kidnapping incident in Orleans County Sunday that led to a high speed-chase into Lockport.

Dwight R. Williams, 43, of Medina, is accused of forcing a woman into his vehicle at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday when a neighbor spotted the crime and called police.

The alleged victim was in her 30s and it's believed, said Medina Police Chief Chad Kenward, that the two had a relationship in the past. The neighborhood she was kidnapped in is a low-income area, Kenward said, with many elderly residents.

Williams drove his vehicle out of Medina into Niagara County where he was spotted by a Middleport police officer on Route 31 who attempted a traffic stop, said Middleport Police Chief John Swick. Williams is accused of fleeing police and leading the officer west and south toward the city, even leaving the road to drive along the canal upon discovering the bridge was closed on Ruck Road.

Two Lockport police units and a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy joined the chase as it entered the city, Swick said.

After bailing from the vehicle, Williams entered a residence on Works Place, said Lockport police. Upon leaving he ran toward Walnut Street and was taken into custody without incident on Washburn Avenue.

Williams is being charged with unlawful imprisonment and menacing by Orleans County.

Williams also faces charges from the Village of Middleport in the Town of Royalton Court for crimes relating to the chase including: trespassing for driving along the canal, reckless endangerment for almost hitting two bicyclists on the canal, fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation, failing to stop at a stop sign, and not obeying a street light.

LPD also stated there are charges pending from the city.

Cardone said Williams was being held ay Orleans County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash, $50,000 bond and $100,000 partially secured bond. Williams also has felony convictions allowing the county to hold him, Cardone said.