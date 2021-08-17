New Orleans entrepreneur, 33, dies of COVID-19 despite vaccination

Angelle Mosley’s family hopes her breakthrough case and subsequent death from COVID-19 will still encourage vaccination.

A 33-year-old woman has died in New Orleans despite being vaccinated against COVID-19, a “breakthrough” case that her family hopes will serve as a reminder to Americans to continue to wear masks.

Angelle Mosley told her mother and sister in July that she had tested positive for the delta variant of coronavirus, but her mom told CBS News her health quickly deteriorated because she was obese.

Angelle Moseley, 33, a vaccinated boutique owner in New Orleans, died last month of COVID-19. (Facebook)

Her mother, Tara Mosley, was asked if doctors specifically told her that her daughter’s weight was a factor in her severe illness. “He did,” she said in response. “He did. He says that she’s a large person. Her heart could not pump like it should have been pumping.”

Obesity is one of the comorbidities that can put a person at risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19. Others include kidney and heart disease, as well as asthma and a history of cancer. The CDC recommends that people with comorbidities continue to wear masks and social distance — in addition to vaccination.

Angelle Mosley of New Orleans died at 33 due to Covid 19. She is one of the rare breakthrough cases of people who contracted Covid & died after being vaccinated. 99.9% of vaccinated people do not get hospitalized and do not die from the

Dr. David Agus, who is a medical contributor to CBS News, commented on Angelle’s story, saying that while vaccines are keeping many people from severe cases of COVID-19, people who died from the virus despite vaccination had serious underlying medical conditions.

“It’s very important for every single person who’s been vaccinated to know if you have other medical conditions, the vaccine doesn’t protect from those becoming an issue or causing a problem,” Agus said. “While the vaccines may give you some protection, it’s not enough to overcome the medical issues or the lack of a very strong immune system, unfortunately.”

Angelle’s mother reiterated that she still recommends vaccination, even if people will use her daughter’s case as a reason not to.

“I will still say to them, ‘Still be vaccinated because her weight played a lot in it,'” she added.

Outside of Angelle’s business, Brave Beautique, which specializes in clothes for plus-size women, a memorial is growing since her July 25 death.

Her mother has pledged to keep the store open.

When asked what her daughter would want to hear her say at this time of mourning, she said, “Keep her business going, because that was her baby; it was her dream,” Mosley replied. “I know she really wanted the people to know to actually get to be vaccinated, to still mask up. You know, it is very imperative that we still mask up.”

More than 166 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 9, 2021, according to the CDC.

