New Orleans grandfather to get ‘hard-earning savings’ back from DEA after agents seized $28K from him in 2020, treated him ‘like a criminal’

A New Orleans man, whose “hard-earning savings” were seized by Drug Enforcement Administration agents nearly a year ago, will receive his money back after the federal government agreed to dismiss its civil forfeiture case.

Kermit Warren, a grandfather and the head deacon of his church, was traveling home last November after inspecting a truck he was considering buying for his scrapping business. The 58-year-old was carrying $28,180 in cash through the airport in Columbus, Ohio when he was stopped by federal drug agents.

Warren had no luggage and only a one-way plane ticket. His answers led DEA agents to suspect that the money he was carrying was somehow linked to drug dealing.

Even though he was never charged with a crime, the agents seized all his cash. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit to keep the money.

In August, the legal nonprofit Institue for Justice (IJ) took on his case, and announced that it would defend Warren’s life savings “from the federal government’s predatory civil forfeiture practices,” the organization said in a statement.

On Thursday, nearly a year after his money was seized, federal prosecutors agreed to return all of his money, and to dismiss the case a “with prejudice” — which means that the government admits that he never did anything wrong and acknowledges that it can’t re-file a forfeiture complaint in the future.

“I’m relieved that I will finally get my hard-earned savings back after a year of suffering,” Warren said in a statement. “What happened to me was wrong. The officers and prosecutors treated me like a criminal when all I was trying to do was improve my business and my life,” he added, noting the unfortunate timing of the incident.

“For a year, they’ve left me struggling to survive a pandemic and a hurricane without my savings. I did nothing wrong, but until the law is changed so that everyone is protected, I am not going to have cash in my house anymore,” Warren said.

Story continues

“We’re relieved that Kermit is getting his hard-earned money back, but it’s outrageous that he was left destitute for an entire year for no good reason due to the callous, profit-driven actions of DEA and federal prosecutors,” Dan Alban, an IJ senior attorney said.

“Kermit’s case highlights how the federal government abuses civil forfeiture. It seizes cash on the flimsiest of pretexts — traveling with cash at an airport — and effectively forces people to prove their own innocence to get their money back. And even in a best-case scenario, it can take over a year for them to get their property back,” he added.

According to the organization, flying domestically “with any amount of cash is completely legal,” however, that doesn’t stop law enforcement agents from “routinely” seizing large amounts of cash at airports.