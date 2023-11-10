New Orleans Inspector General conclude Smart Cities investigation
The Office of the Attorney General looked into the allegations of improper actions of city employees.
The Office of the Attorney General looked into the allegations of improper actions of city employees.
It's being released on February 22, 2024.
Our interior review of the 2024 Toytoa Crown where we tell you what it's like to spend time in the big sedan's cabin.
For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Brendan Quigley, partner at Baker Botts law firm. Quigley is a former U.S. Marine, now attorney who represents clients on matters related to white-collar government investigations and commercial disputes. Previously, he was a federal prosecutor as an assistant U.S attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which we call SDNY.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
This is the largest amount that the DOJ has collected under the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
The Atlanta Hawks social media team went Twitter after dark with its most recent social campaign.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about some of the biggest results and storylines coming out of a full slate of NBA basketball on Wednesday night.
A new federal class-action lawsuit filed in South Carolina alleges that the National Association of Realtors and Keller Williams Realty violated federal anti-trust laws.
The TV personality shares her experience in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month.
“For me to have finished, it took a lot. It was all heart,” the runner tells Yahoo Life.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit seeking to keep former President Donald Trump’s name from appearing on the state’s Republican primary ballot, but leaves open the possibility for a general election challenge. In Michigan, arguments begin in another 14th Amendment lawsuit looking to bar Trump’s name from ballots.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it.
Artificial intelligence has done it again. The post Where are all these fake Disney and Pixar movie posters suddenly coming from? Users are toying with Bing’s AI generator appeared first on In The Know.
All that plastic is great for preserving leftovers ... but now it's your sanity that needs saving. Here's how.
More than 30 of the 300 officials in attendance reportedly fell ill. That number grew Wednesday, leading MLB to end the annual meetings early.
Humane AI officially revealed its AI Pin wearable on Thursday, with orders chipping in early 2024.
One creator who often switches purses is sharing an organizational tip she learned for storing her essentials. The post Woman shares organizing hack as someone who constantly switches purses: ’10 out of 10′ appeared first on In The Know.
How should fantasy managers handle their Bears and Panthers in tonight's matchup? Antonio Losada has your full breakdown.
Some big fantasy stars are on Kate Magdziuk's fade-and-bust list for Week 10.