New Orleans Kwanzaa Coalition kicks off seven days of celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Since 1966, December 26 has marked the first day of Kwanzaa, an African-American holiday that begins the day after Christmas and lasts for seven days.

Each day families light a candle to commemorate the seven principles of the holiday which are:

Umoja/ Unity

Kujichagulia/ Self- Self-Determination

Umija/ Collective Work & Responsibility

Ujamaa/ Familyhood & Cooperative Economics

Nia/ Purpose

Kuumba/ Creativity

Imani/ Faith

The color of the candles also holds a significant lesson:

Black — For the people

Red — For the struggle

Green — For the future and hope from the struggle

Officials with the New Orleans Kwanzaa Coalition recently released a calendar of events they will host to celebrate Kwanzaa 2023.

Additionally, Studio BE will be hosting seven days of events that will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2024.

To view the list of daily events, visit the StudioBE website.

All events are free and open to the public.

