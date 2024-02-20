New Orleans leaders release master plan for new parks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans leaders announced a new master plan to improve greenspaces across the city.

According to city officials, the “Big Green Easy” parks master plan is based on community input and funded with a national grant.

In the announcement, city leaders said the “disparities in park conditions, play spaces and accessibility have been stark, disproportionately affecting the city’s most disadvantaged populations.”

The new master plan is intended to “bridge the gap in park disparities” by prioritizing new parks and other green spaces in low-income neighborhoods.

In 2022, the city received a grant from the National Recreation and Parks Association for the project.

City officials said the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and Department of Parks and Parkways worked with the Audubon Nature Institute and City Park Conservancy to produce the master plan.

