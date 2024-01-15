New Orleans leaders warn residents to protect pipes ahead of temperature drop

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With temperatures set to drop into the 20s and 30s, officials with the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board are advising residents to take extra precautions when it comes to their home’s plumbing.

WGNO meteorologists have stated that a “big-time” winter airmass is moving through the country and will make its way to Louisiana by Monday night, Jan. 15, bringing in arctic air.

To prepare for the harsh weather, residents should take the time to protect their plants, pets and pipes.

Frigid conditions on the way by Monday night

In preparation for the general winter weather, exposed pipes should be insulated. This can be done by wrapping them in foam rubber or fiberglass sleeves. Old towels and newspapers can be used as a substitute.

All pipes should be wrapped with at least one inch of material followed by plastic wrap or foil to keep the coverings dry.

To minimize the chance of frozen pipes, residents are asked to turn on the indoor faucet farthest away from their water meter and keep the flow to no more than a trickle or the size of a strand of spaghetti.

Officials said residents should not run more than one faucet and do not run any faucet at full blast as it can be expensive to the customer and cause lower water pressure throughout the city.

A drop in water pressure can lead to a precautionary boil water advisory in the area.

In the event that a pipe freezes or leaks, officials said to turn off the faucets, drain the water from your home, locate the outside valve, shut it off and call a plumber.

Once temperatures rise above the freezing point, it is safe to turn off all taps.

Other tips to ensure pipes survive the winter are:

Open the doors to cabinets where your pipes are located to allow heat from the rest of the building to warm them.

Open interior doors to allow heat to pass from room to room.

Disconnect garden hoses.

