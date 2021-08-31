New Orleans Escapes Floods But Faces Days Without Power

New Orleans Escapes Floods But Faces Days Without Power
David R. Baker, Josh Saul and Will Wade
(Bloomberg) -- While New Orleans’s levees withstood Hurricane Ida’s fury, its electrical grid failed spectacularly.

Now the estimated 200,000 who rode out the storm in the Crescent City face days, possibly weeks, without power in the summer heat, unless they own some kind of backup source. That means spoiled food in the fridge, no air conditioning and limited ability to recharge devices. Gas stations without power won’t be able to pump. Even flushing the toilet could become a problem, since city authorities warned most of the sewer system’s pumping stations lacked power, too.

The misery won’t just be isolated to New Orleans. By Monday evening, more than 2 million people across the region still lacked power, according to PowerOutage.us.

As difficult as the days ahead could be, many local officials expressed relief Monday that the situation wasn’t worse. The levees, flood gates and pumps held fast even as Ida dumped more than a foot of rain on the region, passing their biggest test since being rebuilt for $14.5 billion after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city. While there were reports of scattered deaths tied to Ida, the city escaped the kind of flooding from the 2005 storm that destroyed entire neighborhoods, left parts uninhabitable for months and claimed 1,800 lives.

“We did not have another Katrina, and that’s something we should all be thankful for,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday, at a press conference.

Even as the area’s flood-prevention infrastructure absorbed Ida’s blow, the power grid collapsed. The storm’s ferocious winds, measuring 150 miles (240 kilometers) an hour at landfall, took out all eight transmissions lines that deliver power into New Orleans, snapped utility poles in half and crumpled at least one steel transmission tower into a twisted metal heap, blacking out the entire city. Utility executives say it’s impossible to tell how long it will take to fix.

While the levees’ resilience is no doubt due to the rebuilding effort that followed Katrina, the starkly different outcomes also stem from the storms’ different characteristics. Katrina slammed the coast with a 30-foot storm surge of ocean water, while preliminary estimates from Ida put its surge far lower. Ida’s winds, however, were stronger than Katrina’s, and that’s what ultimately took out so many power lines.

“Katrina was a water event -- this was the opposite,” said Rod West, group president of utility operations for Entergy Corp.

While its likely some customers will have power restored this week, the company needs to do a full assessment of the damage before knowing when the system would fully be restored and how much it would cost, West said. About 115,000 homes and businesses across Louisiana and Mississippi had power restored Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Michael Webber, an energy and engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin, estimated power restoration will take days and possibly weeks based on the initial damage reports from the storm. More than 25,000 workers from at least 32 states are mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts, according to the Edison Electric Institute.

“The question is, how long will it take to rebuild these lines,” Webber said.

The loss of electricity will have other affects as well. Sewer substations, for example, need power to keep wastewater moving, said Ghassan Korban, executive director of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board. The storm knocked out power to about 80 of the city’s 84 pumping stations, he said at a Monday press conference. “Without electricity, wastewater backs up and can cause overflows,” he said, adding that residents should conserve water to lessen stress on the system.

About half of the city’s population of 390,000 is believed to have evacuated in advance of the storm. Cantrell on Monday urged them not to return until the city was safe and electricity was restored. “While the power’s down and we are dependent on generators, I’m calling on all our people and businesses in the city to be good neighbors,” she said. “Share the power you have, open your business so people can recharge their devices.”

