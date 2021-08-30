New Orleans loses power due to 'catastrophic transmission damage' caused by Ida

New Orleans gets pummeled by Hurricane Ida. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Ida has weakened to a Category 3 as it makes its way north across Louisiana, bringing with it heavy rains and extreme winds.

The storm slammed into Louisiana early Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 with top winds of 150 mph, and wasn't downgraded until six hours after making landfall near Port Fourchon. On Sunday evening, Entergy New Orleans announced that power is out in all of New Orleans due to "catastrophic transmission damage" caused by Hurricane Ida. This comes as hundreds of thousands of other customers in Louisiana are also without electricity.

In St. Bernard Parish, 22 barges have broken loose due to the storm, CNN reports. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis told the network that he's concerned the barges might damage refinery infrastructure, and he's witnessing "relentless wind" like nothing he's ever seen. Once conditions improve, the Coast Guard will work to secure the barges, McInnis said.

Ida arrived on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and caused more than 1,800 deaths.

