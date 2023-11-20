New Orleans man arrested on drug charges after St. Bernard Parish traffic stop

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A New Orleans man was arrested on multiple drug charges in St. Bernard Parish after deputies say he was found passed out inside a car.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 15 deputies were called to the 5400 block of Paris Road in Chalmette in reference to a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on the side of the road.

They arrived around 4 p.m. to find 38-year-old Pham Hung in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. Deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division were able to make contact with Hung, who they say was lethargic and not responding well to commands.

As he got out of the car, deputies say a plastic bag fell from his jacket pocket.

Through an investigation, deputies said the substance inside the bag was identified as cocaine, suboxone, fentanyl, crystal meth, marijuana and an assortment of pills.

Further investigation allegedly led to the discovery of:

Six sublingual 8 mg strips of Suboxone with an estimated street value of $150.

3.5 grams of Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $350.

15 Xanax tablets packaged in sets of five for $150.

Three plastic bags containing a combined weight of approximately 2.11 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $211.

Three tablets of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate with an estimated street value of $30.

24 tablets of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine (CNS Stimulant) with an estimated street value of $240.

9.62 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $962.

Three 1/2 dosage units of unidentified tablets with no identifiable markings.

One gram of marijuana with an estimated street value of $20.

Multiple small plastic bags.

Measuring devices.

After doing a criminal background check, Hung was found to be wanted by the New Orleans Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for traffic attachments.

Hung was arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison on charges of:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Possession with intent to distribute Suboxone

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl

Possession with intent to manufacture and distribute Xanax

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate

Possession with intent to distribute Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine (CNS Stimulant)

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

