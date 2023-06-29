New Orleans man wanted on hate crime charges after Pride flags stolen twice

New Orleans Police said they are searching for a man they believe stole a Pride flag from a business in the popular Uptown neighborhood of the city.

Police issued an arrest warrant for David Klump, 56, who police suspect stole the flag from a statue in the 4600 Block of Freret Street. NOPD charged Klump with two counts of theft and two counts of a hate crime.

The flag was stolen from a statue of a dog at Zeus’ Place, a pet adoption business, Nola.com reported. Pride flags often fly during June, which is Pride month, to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Four days ago, Zeus’ Place posted on Instagram and said the theft was apparently the second time the man had stolen a flag. They are now out of flags, the post said.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Klump’s whereabouts to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.