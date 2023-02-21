New Orleans Mardi Gras parade 2023 livestream: Watch NOLA's iconic krewe parade floats

New Orleans bids farewell today to its Carnival season with its iconic Mardi Gras parades featuring dazzling floats and beaded out performers.

The city has been partying since early January when Carnival season kicked off, treating visitors from around the country to a steady stream of parades and copious amounts of king cake.

St. Charles Avenue in Uptown New Orleans will be jumping with impressive floats from New Orleans’ historic Mardi Gras Krewes and thousands of spectators.

Tune into USA TODAY’s live stream coverage above or on our YouTube page beginning at 8:00 a.m. local time/9:00 a.m. ET when the Krewe of Zulu kicks off Tuesday’s celebrations, according to the.

The legendary Krewe of Rex is expected to follow Zulu at 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the New Orleans Mardi Gras website.

Full schedule, according to the city Mardi Gras site:

Mardi Gras parade route map

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mardi Gras 2023 livestream: Watch New Orleans Mardi Gras parade