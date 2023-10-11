New Orleans mayor gives saltwater intrusion update

TechCrunch

Instagram's new Twitter-like app Threads is not prepared to truly challenge Elon Musk's X, if recent statements by Instagram head Adam Mosseri hold true. In response to a post about Threads' position on hard news, Mosseri explained the company did not intend to "amplify" news on its platform. At Meta, both Instagram and Facebook have had difficult relationships with news publishers over the years, having battled fake news, clickbait, and accusations of political bias.