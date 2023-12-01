New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to visit Dubai for United Nations conference

TechCrunch

Zubale, a Mexico-based company providing tools to retailers to scale their digital channels, brought in another $25 million in what co-founder and CEO Sebastian Monroy is calling a Series A extension round. At the time, it was focused on fulfilling e-commerce orders for retailers amid the jump in new consumers across Latin America purchasing items online. While e-commerce adoption is slower in this region, compared to countries like the United States, the number of online shoppers in Latin America is expected to grow 20%, while revenue is poised to double to over $300 billion over the next four years, according to Statista.