New Orleans mayor, Mardi Gras krewes kick off carnival season at King’s Day celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The day many have been gearing up for is finally here.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell led the second line through Mardi Gras World to kick off the carnival season.

Pure joy filled the room as one krewe member explained this will be her first Mardi Gras back in the city since being displaced after Hurricane Katrina.

“I’m ready to try king cake. This is my first year being with a new krewe, the Mystic Krewe of Music. I am one of the maids. I’m just excited to ride this year,” says Mystic Krewe of Music maid Danielle Benoit.

At the celebration, officials said Mardi Gras is estimated to bring close to $900 million into the city of New Orleans, representing 3% of the city’s gross domestic product.

For this year’s Zulu King Melvin Labat, there’s nothing like handing out Zulu coconuts, but what makes it better is who receives them.

“When you see kids smiling, when you give them a coconut or a pair of beads, it just brings joy to you. Knowing years ago, that was you. You wanted that, and when you got that prize, you were on top of the world,” says Labat.

With large crowds expected, the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Orleans, Gilbert Montaño, says the city has been prepping since November to ensure safety and order leading up to Mardi Gras.

“The city plans to spend about $2.5 million to be able to bring in external officers to have a safe, family-oriented Mardi Gras is always the goal and the anticipation and I think spreading that word. Ensuring that we have public safety officials visible not just on the police side but the health side,” says Montaño.

And as officials eat their first slice of king cake to ring the season in, on the other side of town, many rushed to get a piece of their favorite king cake.

“I’ve been coming to them as long as I’ve been living here. So, they are very popular and tasty. The different flavors and varieties of them are what makes them awesome,” says one Randazzo’s king cake lover.

