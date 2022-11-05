A New Orleans McDonald's worker said she was 'scared' while in a freezer during an armed robbery. But when she called 911, her mother was the dispatcher.

Police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A McDonald's worker was forced into a freezer during an armed robbery.

During the robbery, Tenia Hill called 911 pleading for help.

Surprisingly, the dispatcher who picked up was her mother.

A New Orleans McDonald's worker called 911 during an armed robbery at the restaurant, and surprisingly, her mother was the dispatcher who picked up her call.

Tenia Hill, 16, was working at the fast food restaurant when an armed woman entered the establishment and forced the teen and other employees into a freezer, WDSU reported.

While she was inside the freezer, Hill called the emergency phone number when her mother, Teri Clark, answered the phone, according to the report.

"Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," Hill said in the 911 call obtained by the outlet.

"We are going to hurry, give me a description," Clark, the assistant operations manager at Orleans Parish Communications District, responded.

Clark told the news station that she was "in a state of shock" and tried to keep her composure while trying to do her job, adding that "tears were coming down my face."

Remarkably, Clark said she was supposed to be off her shift but decided to work overtime to help her colleagues.

Police eventually arrived at the scene, and Clark was able to check on her daughter, according to WDSU. The outlet noted that Clark, who has worked at her job for nearly 25 years, had not experienced receiving an emergency call from a family member until that day.

The executive director of the communication district, Tyrell Morris, championed Clark for her work, telling CNN that she's a "shining example of what our 911 heroes in New Orleans and across the nation do every day."

