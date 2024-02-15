New Orleans musician identified as victim of fatal Seventh Ward hit-and-run
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
A new study indicates that Connecticut and Texas have the highest percentage of fatal car crashes involving drunk drivers.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
The 14-episode series follows Emma and Dexter over the course of 20 years as they come of age and navigate adulthood, as their relationship toggles between friends and something more.
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.
It’s [checks calendar] a week and a half until Mobile World Congress 2024 [mild panic creeps in], and TechCrunch will be returning to Barcelona once again for the big phone show [soothing memories of tapas past]. Among other things, the show serves as a great opportunity to get some hands-on time with startups we may have missed or were otherwise not present at CES last month. If you run an interesting or innovative startup, MWC 2024 could also prove a great opportunity to have an audience with one of our editors.
If you don’t compare Mario vs. Donkey Kong to the plumber’s more modern adventures, you'll find some charming and fun challenges here.
Natural gas is often considered to be the least harmful fossil fuel for the climate, but it’s still a major source of greenhouse emissions.
Google and the Environmental Defense Fund have teamed up to track methane emissions using satellite images and AI. The EDF's MethaneSAT is expected to help provide the most comprehensive picture yet of global methane leaks.
The stories you need to start your day: Democrats’ special election win, self-love on Valentine’s Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Instacart announced improved yer-over-year fourth quarter earnings and about 250 layoffs across the company.
Lower-income consumers may start to cook at home more as restaurant meals become increasingly pricey.
Honda has released a video of the upcoming CR-V hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, which can run solely on a plug-in battery, much like a PHEV.
It's an invaluable sidekick for less stuffiness and better sleep, fans say.
Klint Kubiak spent one season as the 49ers passing-game coordinator.
The 49ers open as the favorites as they look to be the first team in over 50 years to win a Super Bowl after losing the previous year.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Shohei Ohtani said he thinks he’s “trending toward me being ready for Opening Day.”