New Orleans officials announce city’s most blighted properties in ‘Dirty Dozen’ list

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the City of New Orleans announced the establishment of a new Code Enforcement Department and released a list of the 12 most blighted properties in the city on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The new department will be led by Anthony Davis, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

City officials said the Department of Code Enforcement will inspect substandard property and authorize demolition or remediation of property that’s hazardous to the public’s welfare. It will also enforce laws for the proper maintenance of streets, vacant properties and other places.

While announcing the new director, city officials also released a list of the 12 most blighted properties in the city titled the “Dirty Dozen.”

The properties on the list include:

Plaza Tower at 1001 Howard Ave.

Harlequin Theatre at 1031 N. Claiborne Ave.

DeGaulle Manor at 3010 Sandra Drive

6700 Plaza Drive

5501-5585 Bundy Road

Lindy Boggs Hospital at 301 Norman C. Francis Parkway

Orwood Creek Apartments at 10151 Curran Blvd.

State Palace Theatre at 1108 Canal St.

Canal Street Hotel at 1630 Canal St.

2025 Canal St. and 115 N. Prieur St.

Washington Garden Apartments at 2119 Washington Ave.

Parc Fontaine Apartments at 3101 Rue Parc Fontaine

City officials noted that 129 demolitions have been completed this year, 23% more than in 2022.

At a Tuesday event, the city announced the demolition of 3418 Sullen Place, following an emergency order from the city on Nov. 8. City officials said that the property had almost 30 violations.

Davis, the new director, said, “We are looking to work with owners who are willing to do the right thing. While some owners appear to be headed in the right direction, Code Enforcement will continue to follow the law and do those things that are necessary to get these properties into compliance.”

