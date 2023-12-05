Orleans Parish School Board closes one school, seeks new operators for two others

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish School Board made a decision at its evaluation of contract renewals and extensions board meeting Monday, Dec. 4, impacting three New Orleans charter schools and hundreds of students.

At the meeting, it was announced that Living School in New Orleans East will close, and Roberta Mussa Moton Charter School in New Orleans East and Lafayette Academy in Uptown will remain open and be taken over by new charter operators.

The three schools recently received an “F” rating from the Louisiana Department of Education.

The Orleans Parish School Board made the decision based on recommendations from NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Avis Williams.

“In making these recommendations, our aim is to provide our scholars with a stable learning environment, fostering the path to a brighter future and aligning with our vision of offering every child a high-quality education. NOLA-PS remains committed to collaborative efforts with school and community leaders, ensuring ongoing enhancements that cultivate equity, excellence, and joy across our school District,” said Williams.

NOLA Public Schools officials said students currently enrolled in Living School will get priority access to spots available in schools within the NOLA-PS Common Application Process.

In addition, NOLA Public Schools officials said L.B. Landry High School and Phyllis Wheatly were granted a three-year renewal.

