New Orleans Police commander Darryl Albert is Montgomery's new police chief

A New Orleans police commander has been named Montgomery's police chief.

Darryl Albert mostly recently led the Special Operations Division for the New Orleans Police Department. He has 30 years of experience, Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement released Monday morning.

The mayor will introduce Albert at a news conference today at 4 p.m.

"Commander Albert led units that slashed New Orleans’ murder rate while significantly reducing instances of violent crime," the mayor's release said. "He proved instrumental in leading city-wide preparation, deployment and recovery efforts amid Hurricane Katrina as well as other storm and emergency events."

Albert's leadership roles at the New Orleans Police Department include Deputy Chief of Field Operations, the largest Bureau within New Orleans Police Department; Commander of NOPD Crime laboratory; commander of criminal investigations division for homicide.

More: Montgomery man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on South Boulevard

More: Man facing capital murder charges in shooting of 3-year-old Montgomery boy

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Darryl Albert of New Orleans named new police chief in Montgomery