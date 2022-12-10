New Orleans police employee fatally stabbed while driving for Uber; video of attack posted to Facebook, officials say

Police in New Orleans arrested a man who allegedly killed his Uber driver at the end of a ride, filmed the aftermath and posted it to Facebook, according to officials.

Brandon Jacobs, 29, allegedly told investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that he stabbed the victim, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillon, after a ride to the Travelodge by Wyndham New Orleans West Harvey Hotel Thursday afternoon “because he wanted to kill someone.”

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the hotel just before 3:00 p.m.

Dillion, who was driving for Uber when she was stabbed, worked for New Orleans Police Department. She was a budget admin in their fiscal department for the past 10 years, according to NBC affiliate WDSU. Dillion was found inside a car suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office apprehended Jacobs at the hotel within hours of the incident and charged him with second degree murder, according to a news release.

"Our investigation has shown that the victim was an Uber driver providing a ride to Jacobs from a location in New Orleans to the hotel," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "When the ride ended, Jacobs stabbed her repeatedly before leaving the vehicle."

Jacobs allegedly admitted to investigators that he stabbed Dillion at the end of the ride, filmed the aftermath and posted it to Facebook before walking to the hotel where he already had a room.

The suspect also allegedly said he selected Dillion at random "because he wanted to kill someone," according to police.

It's not clear at this time if Jacobs has an attorney.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com