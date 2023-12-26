New Orleans police search for armed robbery suspect after Tuesday incident

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say is responsible for an armed robbery in the Whitney neighborhood.

According to officers, the incident happened Tuesday, Dec. 26 in the 1600 block of Newton Street.

The incident was caught on camera in which officers say the man entered the business around 10:08 a.m. with a gun in hand demanding cash from the employees. The workers complied giving the man money from the register.

Officers say the man took the money and ran away from the scene. The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie dark colored jeans, a ski mask, and black shoes.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD Fourth District Detectives at (504)-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

