New Orleans reporter Nancy Parker killed in plane crash while shooting story

New Orleans journalist Nancy Parker was killed in a plane crash Friday after the aircraft she was shooting a story in went down in a field near a New Orleans airport.

Fox 8 confirmed Parker's death on Instagram Friday, writing: "Today we mourn the loss of our longtime colleague and friend Nancy Parker." She was 53.

"We can confirm she passed away in plane crash while covering a story at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport," the statement said. The New Orleans-based television station also confirmed that the plane's pilot, Franklin J.P. Augustus, was also killed.

Parker, a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who worked for Fox 8 for over two decades, is survived by her husband, Glyn Boyd, and three children.

"She put her heart and soul into her work, covering thousands of stories and touching countless lives," the television station added in a statement. "She made a difference in the lives of those she reported on. She will be sorely missed, and her absence creates a void that cannot be filled."

Fox 8 Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram added: "Today we lost a wonderful journalist and remarkable friend, the New Orleans television community lost a true treasure, but beyond that, her family lost a wife, a mother and daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also offered his condolences on Twitter early Saturday.

"My heart goes out to the family of Nancy Parker, a beloved reporter and news anchor in New Orleans, wife and mother of three," the NFL superstar tweeted, adding: "Thoughts and prayers to all of you during this time."

A Federal Aviation Administration statement said the stunt plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that crashed in an empty field about a half-mile south of the airport, which accommodates smaller aircraft, under unknown circumstances. That model aircraft is a biplane.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold told reporters the plane crashed about 3 p.m., causing a fire.

A National Transportation Safety Board representative was expected Saturday to begin an investigation.

Contributing: Charles Ventura, USA TODAY; Associated Press

