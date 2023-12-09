New Orleans’ The Roosevelt Hotel named Best Hotel for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The Roosevelt New Orleans has been named USA Today’s Best Hotel for the Holidays.

Nominated by an expert panel, chosen out of a group of 20 hotels, readers selected the hotel for the Best Reader’s Choice travel award.

Hotel officials were selected because of their holiday splendor and programming such as the Teddy Bear Tea, holiday brunches, specialty cocktails and pastries, and more.

“This is a tremendous honor—and one we don’t take lightly. The joy that The Roosevelt brings to families, our New Orleans neighbors, and visitors from around the world each year is infectious,” said The Roosevelt General Manager Tod Chambers.

The main event The Roosevelt is known for is their illuminating holiday lights display in the Waldorf Wonderland lobby.

On Nov. 28, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis flipped the switch on the more than 112,000 lights, 4,000 ornaments, and 1,600 feet of garlands.

The hotel has a lot to offer for the holiday season from holiday cocktails at the Sazerac Bar with friends to holiday pastries for families at the Teddy’s Cafè and dinner at The Fountain Lounge.

