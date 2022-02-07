New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge after playing in Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday on a battery charge stemming from an incident alleged to have taken place at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Kamara, 26, was taken into custody Sunday and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

He was arrested after playing in the game, where he made four catches for 23 yards for the NFC.

Bail for Kamara, a top running back in the NFL, has been set at $5,000, according to booking records. The athlete is expected to make an initial court appearance on Monday at around 1:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. ET).

Police said they dispatched officers to a hospital on Saturday evening just before 6 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) after someone reported a battery at a nightclub.

The individual said the incident had taken place at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said detectives "determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara."

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with police urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 702-828-3204 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 702-385-5555.

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Saints declined to comment on the arrest. The NFL and representatives for Kamara did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.