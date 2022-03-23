New Orleans struck by tornado and severe storms, at least one dead, multiple injured
The large tornado left a trail of destruction in its wake. Search and rescue crews have been deployed to the area.
At least one person was killed when a tornado touched down in New Orleans, Louisiana, on the evening of Tuesday, March 22, according to local reports.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the city and confirmed that one had touched down near Gretna.According to the Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of Tuesday night locals were cut off from power and there was “severe damage” to homes. The Sheriff’s office also said that search and rescue efforts were underway “for residents trapped in their homes”.This video taken by Nicole Ybarzabal Amos in Chalmette shows the tornado moving quickly through the area. Credit: Nicole Ybarzabal Amos via Storyful
A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans on Tuesday night, spawned by a storm that produced multiple tornadoes through parts of Texas and Oklahoma.
A tornado caused devastation and left a trail of destruction. ABC News’ Will Carr reports from Arabi, Louisiana.
