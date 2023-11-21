New Orleans teens plead guilty in carjacking, dragging death of woman, get 20 years

The teenage girls accused in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a New Orleans carjacking last year pleaded guilty Monday and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The teens were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey. The guilty pleas were made after the charges against the four teens – ages 15 to 17 – were reduced.

They were all slated to stand trial Monday. Jury selection for the lone suspect who is accused of being behind the wheel when Frickey died began Monday.

That suspect, a male who is now 18, is charged with second-degree murder and faces a life sentence if convicted.

The three girls who entered the guilty pleas were charged as adults in the March 2022 killing. Frickey died from injuries after becoming entangled in a seatbelt as the carjackers sped away with her car.

Her arm was severed as she was dragged about a block, authorities said. She died at the scene. Her vehicle was recovered several hours after the carjacking.

"When they were saying they were sorry, I'm sure they were," Frickey's sister, Jinny Frickey, said. "Because you go back, hindsight, a lot of times, you are sorry for the actions you completed. But you did it. And, unfortunately, they did it and they have to serve the time."

One of the defendants said: "That’s not what we set out to do," she said tearfully of the killing, "and I hope that you all can forgive me."

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said the Frickey family showed grace in response to the words from the defendants.

"Our hearts and unwavering support continue to be with the Frickey family as we fight for justice and pursue a resolution that honors Linda’s memory," he said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





