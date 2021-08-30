All Of New Orleans Without Power As Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana

All of New Orleans is without power amid the ongoing assault by Hurricane Ida, the local energy company said Sunday night.

Entergy Louisiana told The Times-Picayune that Ida had already caused “catastrophic transmission damage” affecting the entire city. The only power in New Orleans is now coming from generators.

@EntergyNOLA has confirmed that New Orleans has no power. The only power in the city is coming from generators. #Idapic.twitter.com/9clSeFcz3T — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

Ida hit the Louisiana coastline as a Category 4 behemoth, lashing the state with 150-mph winds, tying as the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. It weakened to a Category 3 storm as it closed in on New Orleans, but the sheer size of Ida threatened the massive levee system that has been rebuilt and strengthen around the iconic city.

The National Weather Service’s New Orleans office said later Sunday that it expected strong winds and heavy rain throughout the night, urging residents to remain sheltered in place.

