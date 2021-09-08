New Orleans woman charged with murder after death of man she cut with broken bottle

A New Orleans woman is facing a murder charge after a man she allegedly sliced with a broken bottle during an argument died.

According to NOLA.com, Amber Gates, 22, and Luke Marengo, 50, were arguing on a streetcorner Friday around 11:45 a.m. when she allegedly cut him. She tried to flee while Marengo was tended to by paramedics but was apprehended nearby.

She had been held on a count of aggravated second-degree battery, but the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder after Marengo died, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday.

Gates faces a mandatory life sentence if the case goes to trial and she is convicted.

According to records, Gates was arrested in Oct. 2020 in Cado Parish and in June 2018 in Bossier Parish on unknown charges.