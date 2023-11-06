Ormond Beach man in 18-wheeler leads Texas police on a 2 1/2-hour chase in Houston area

An Ormond Beach man in an 18-wheeler led Texas authorities on a 2 1/2-hour-chase early Sunday covering more than 160 miles before he was stopped, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and media reports.

Media reports from Texas identified the driver as Christopher Lubowski, 51, of Ormond Beach. Lubowski was booked in the Montgomery County jail on multiple charges. After he was arrested, Lubowski was found in possession of methamphetamine.

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office said Sunday they pursued the 18-wheeler starting in Katy, a city just west of Houston into Harris County and then Fort Bend County, where the chase ended.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies started tailing the 18-wheeler helping the Patton Village Police Department which responded to reports of an 18-wheeler driving erratically on Highway 59.

The Houston Police Department the Texas Department of Public Safety, and a helicopter, also joined in the chase as the 18-wheeler drove at speeds up to 80 mph through small towns.

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page at 4:15 a.m. Sunday they had stopped the rolling 18-wheeler in Fort Bend.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach man arrested in Texas after chase in 18-wheeler