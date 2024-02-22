Ormond Beach man accused pulling gun on landscaping crew for parking in front of his home

An Ormond Beach man was arrested Tuesday, accused of pulling a gun on a landscaping crew because they parked their truck in front of his home.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Volusia County deputies responded to the neighborhood on Brooks Drive just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for a reports of a man who had brandished a gun while engaged in a disturbance with several other people.

According to an incident report, the responding deputy spoke to the three victims who said the man at a neighboring home became upset because of where their lawn care truck was parked.

READ: Florida Senate passes social media ban for minors

The victims told deputies the man, later identified as 66-year-old Charles Calhoun, immediately came out of his home after they parked and yelled at them to “get the f**k out of my driveway.”

According to the report, two of the workers responded by telling Calhoun he “should not talk to them like that.”

The victims told deputies when the third worker walked around the truck to see what was going on, Calhoun drew a black handgun from his rear waistband and pointed it at each of them individually.

According to the victims, Calhoun initially pointed the gun, then withdrew it, and pointed it again at all three victims.

READ: Homeless couple charged with murder of man found shot to death off remote Ocala roadside

The victims said they agreed to move the truck and Calhoun walked back to his own truck, but continued to repeatedly circle the block, gesturing in a way that made them fear for their lives.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least one neighbor witnessed the incident and provided video footage that supported the victims’ version of events.

While speaking with the witnesses, deputies say they saw Calhoun driving down the street towards his home and he was identified by the victims, who were still working.

Deputies made contact with Calhoun and retrieved a black Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun from his waistband. It was found to be loaded with one round in the chamber.

READ: NASA targets first launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft with astronauts

When questioned about the incident, Calhoun admitted that he drew his gun and pointed it at the three victims and that he was “sorry.”

Calhoun was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill. He has been released on a total of $45,000 bond.

According to court documents, the sheriff’s office has since filed a Risk Protection Order against Calhoun.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.