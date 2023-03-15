Ormond Beach man arrested, accused of possessing child porn

An Ormond Beach man was arrested Tuesday on 23 charges of possessing child pornography, Volusia County deputies said.

Deputies said they found several explicit photos on Raymond Brown’s computer after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerts local law enforcement to reports of exploitation and child pornographic material shared online.

The 61-year-old is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $460,000 bail pending a first court appearance.

Due to the nature of the materials found, the Sheriff’s Office said it is notifying the public of this case and is asking anyone who may have more information to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Read: Osceola County School Board IT worker arrested on child porn charges

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.