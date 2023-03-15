Ormond Beach man charged with 23 counts of possessing child pornography

An Ormond Beach man was arrested and held on $460,000 bail after he was found with child porn, investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Raymond L. Brown, 61, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 23 counts of possessing child pornography. He was in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday.

Sheriff's detectives were tipped to Brown's activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported that child pornographic material was being shared online, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Brown’s home on Valencia Avenue in Ormond Beach and seized cell phones, laptop computers, and a camera for forensic examination, Williams said.

Detectives believe Brown uploaded files containing suspected child pornography.

As the investigation progressed, detectives found multiple color photos of girls ranging from 4 to 12 years of age who were being sexually exploited, Williams said.

Detectives are asking the public and anyone who may have more information about Brown's case to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach man accused of having child porn