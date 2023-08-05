Ormond Beach man facing multiple child pornography charges

An Ormond Beach man is facing multiple charges after deputies found explicit photos of children on the suspect's electronic devices, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Young, 43, was arrested Thursday on a warrant and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on $250,000 bail, records show. He faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failing to register online as a sex offender.

Timothy Young

Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about illegal material on Young's electronic devices, which authorities seized during the execution of a search warrant on July 21, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The devices, which were forensically analyzed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Cybercrimes Task Force, yielded explicit images showing girls younger than 6 years old and no older than 12, officials said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have additional information to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach man arrested, charged with having explicit photos of children