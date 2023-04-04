Ormond Beach man had oxycodone, fentanyl in system at time of fatal crash, police said

An Ormond Beach man with prior DUI arrests has been charged with DUI causing death in a head-on crash last summer that killed a 42-year-old woman and seriously injured her husband, according to court records.

Besides DUI causing death, Stephen Kolby Smith, 36, was also charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury (enhanced); DUI with damage person/property; possession of oxycodone; possession of heroin; possession of fentanyl; and possession of paraphernalia, according to charging document filed Thursday.

Smith entered a written plea of not guilty via his defense attorney, Kip Miller. Smith was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on March 15 and released the same day on $175,000 bail.

Smith faces up to 35 years in prison and two years in jail if convicted as charged.

Geralynn Purvis, 42, of Ormond Beach, died in the Aug. 22 crash when Smith's pickup truck collided with her SUV, according to a charging affidavit. Her husband and passenger, Lonnie Purvis II, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to a charging affidavit. Among other injuries, Lonnie Purvis suffered a brain bleed, which required a portion of his skull to be removed, the affidavit stated.

Smith traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Nova Road shortly after 8 p.m. when he crashed head-on into Purvis' SUV. The crash happened in the 300 block of Nova Road in Ormond Beach, according to police.

Smith's pickup was traveling 62 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit.

Smith suffered a head injury and refused medical care.

But a blood test found oxycodone and fentanyl in his system, according to a charging affidavit. The blood test also found benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, the affidavit stated.

Smith was also a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred shortly before the fatal crash.

Driver charged in fatal crash had prior DUI arrests

Smith has been arrested multiple times on charges related to narcotics and paraphernalia, according to the affidavit. Smith was also arrested on driving under the influence charges on Feb. 16, 2022, and July 16, 2019. The 2019 arrest took place in Flagler County. Both were reduced to reckless operation, according to the charging affidavit.

In the Flagler County case, Smith was driving a gold-colored pickup when he hit a utility pole and several small trees before crashing into a ditch on County Road 304, east of State Road 11, according to an arrest report. Smith first told a trooper that he swerved to avoid cows in the road, then to avoid a deer, then to avoid other vehicles, the report stated. The trooper wrote that Smith's speech was slurred and he showed an "extreme lack of balance."

Smith was charged with DUI and DUI with damage to property, both misdemeanors. He later pleaded to a lesser charge of reckless driving on the first count and the second was dismissed. He received 25 days' credit for time served in jail and placed on 12 months probation. He was also ordered to undergo an alcohol-safety education course among other conditions.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach man charged with DUI causing death in head-on crash