Ormond Beach man indicted on 1st-degree murder charges, arson in killing of woman and child

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young addresses the media at a press conference Nov. 22, 2023, sharing details of double-murder victims found in a burning apartment, and the arrest of a suspect.

An Ormond Beach man was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of a mother and her son and, according to police, leaving them and two other children to burn in a Daytona Beach apartment.

Charles Leon Ivy, 34, was also indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of arson of a dwelling, a first-degree felony.

Ivy was indicted on the first-degree murder counts in the Nov. 21 killing of Den'Jah Moore, 30, and her 10-month-old son, Messiah Calixte, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday by the Volusia County grand jury.

Ivy stabbed Moore more than 100 times, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Ivy was also indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of Dakotah and Dove Moore. Police said that Ivy left a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy in the burning apartment.

Police and Daytona Beach firefighters were called to an apartment fire at the Countryside Apartments at 1200 Beville Road, where officers and firefighters pulled three children from the fire, including the 10-month-old, 4-year-old and 5-year-old.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a previous press conference that Moore was found with numerous stab wounds as was the 10-month-old boy, who was in a crib.

The two other siblings were not stabbed but were injured due to being left in the burning apartment, Young said.

Ivy was the father of the 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy but Moore had custody of them, Young said.

Ivy is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man faces capital murder charges in Daytona killing of mother, child