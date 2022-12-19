Ormond Beach man sentenced to 15 years for shooting Outlaws Motorcycle Club member

Nikko Pires during sentencing at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

An Ormond Beach man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club outside Froggy’s Saloon in Daytona Beach in what may have been a disagreement over a T-shirt.

Nikko Pires, 32, did not make any statements during his sentencing before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

But Joseph Moore, 49, who at the time was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club member — it's unclear whether he's still a member — testified via Zoom that his life will never be the same after Pires put three bullets in him.

“He came with three guns and a machete,” Moore said of Pires. “He didn’t come to shoot me. He came to kill me. By the grace of God and only by the grace of God and a good doctor that met me in the emergency room am I still alive.”

Pires shot Moore shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2020, outside Froggy’s Saloon, 800 Main St. in Daytona Beach.

On Sept. 1, a jury convicted Pires of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Department of Corrections recommended that Pires be sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Interlicchio asked that Pires be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Nikko Pires confers with his lawyer during sentencing at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Nichols stated that prosecutors did not cite a law in the charging document that carried a maximum penalty of 30 years. She said without that, she did not see how Pires legally would be on notice that he faced up to 30 years in prison.

Nichols said that due to the issue with the charging document, she believed the maximum possible sentence was 15 years. The judge assured the prosecutor that she would not take any offense if the State Attorney’s Office appealed the sentence so an appeals court could rule on the issue.

Pires’ defense attorney, Steve Robinson, asked that Pires be sentenced to the minimum of 10 years followed by five years of probation. Robinson cited Pires' lack of a criminal history and also said he had some mental health issues.

Joseph Moore testified he had no problem with Nikko Pires

During the trial, Robinson called a woman named Jamie Hodgson, who said she knew both men, to testify. She said that Moore had kicked Pires out of the bar on the night of the shooting. She added that Moore always ran Pires out of Froggy’s whenever he saw him there. She also testified that Moore had a gun, but did not point it at Pires.

Moore was not a bouncer at the bar.

During the trial, Moore testified that he had had no problem with Pires. Moore said he was walking his girlfriend to her car when Pires drove up and shot him.

When Robinson cross-examined him, Moore denied having a gun or escorting Pires out of the bar.

Moore also said he didn’t recall a problem over any T-shirt Pires wore.

“You don’t like Mr. Pires because you saw him wearing a T-shirt memorializing a dead man,” Robinson asked during the trial

“I don’t recall that,” Moore replied.

The T-shirt issue, if there was one, did not come up during the sentencing hearing. And Robinson, like he did after the trial, declined to comment when asked about it after the sentencing hearing.

Moore was a member of the Outlaws, which the jury was not told during the trial. The Department of Justice lists the Outlaws and other groups, such as the Hells Angels, the Pagans and the Mongols, as criminal organizations.

Moore testified on Monday that one of the bullets missed his heart by a quarter of an inch. He said the bullets broke his collarbone and sliced through one of his lungs.

Nikko Pires is led out of court after sentencing at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

“I’m missing half a lung,” Moore said on Zoom. “They had to cut out half my lung. I’m 49. For the rest of my life — I have to struggle breathing for the rest of my life. This was attempted murder.”

He said he takes five pills a day as a result of the shooting.

Moore, who was testifying on Zoom from his vehicle, let out an expletive when his image first appeared on screen for the hearing. After his testimony, the judge asked him whether he had been smoking.

“You mean the smoke that was in my truck?” Moore asked.

“The cigarette that was in your hand when you said (expletive) before we started the hearing?” Nichols asked.

“Oh yeah, I recently started smoking again due to being so stressed out,” Moore said. “I used to smoke before I got shot.”

